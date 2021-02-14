DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Matrix Service in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.55.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $12.96 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

