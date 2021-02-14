D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the January 14th total of 98,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:DEH opened at $10.49 on Friday. D8 has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Get D8 alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEH. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of D8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of D8 by 177.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 284,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181,737 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of D8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of D8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.