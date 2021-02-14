D. Scott Neal Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $302.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $302.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

