D. Scott Neal Inc. Buys Shares of 1,541 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

