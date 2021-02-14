D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,541 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

