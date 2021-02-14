D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 2,892 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

NEE opened at $83.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

