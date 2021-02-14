Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,306.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,350 shares of company stock valued at $313,629. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBH shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $17.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

