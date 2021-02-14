Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Cable One by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,978.43, for a total value of $635,076.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,652,374.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,054. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,056.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,083.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,946.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.53. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,031.39 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,930.00.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

