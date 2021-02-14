CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 1,769,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,800. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $399.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,845,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

