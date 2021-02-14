CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of analysts recently commented on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th.
Shares of CBAY stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 1,769,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,800. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $399.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
