Cybg (LON:CYBG) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.60

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.60 and traded as low as $136.15. Cybg shares last traded at $137.60, with a volume of 2,415,334 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -19.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 137.60.

About Cybg (LON:CYBG)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

