CUTcoin Price Tops $0.0830 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $2,987.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00046034 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.19 or 0.00328710 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003322 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015763 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008940 BTC.

CUTcoin Token Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 132,948,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,948,371 tokens. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.