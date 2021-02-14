Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.62.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Argus upped their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

CMI stock opened at $243.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cummins by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

