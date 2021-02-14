Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic (NYSE:CUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cubic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Cubic stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.69 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cubic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cubic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cubic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cubic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.