CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Raised to $15.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its price target upped by Desjardins from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CTRRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.42.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CTRRF opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.