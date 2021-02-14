Crystal Rock Capital Management Sells 8,300 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific comprises about 2.2% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 30,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $430,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,673 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

