CryptoVerificationCoin Price Reaches $0.72 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 42.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded up 147.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001461 BTC on exchanges. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market cap of $417,774.49 and approximately $3.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00024277 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CRYPTO:CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.