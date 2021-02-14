CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Price Down 5.6% This Week

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $204,161.00 and $1,060.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.45 or 0.00975443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00050921 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05183934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CCRB is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

