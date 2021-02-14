Crust Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $988,612.00 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $11.56 or 0.00023438 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market cap of $18.75 million and $988,612.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000528 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009083 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

