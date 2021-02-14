Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 2.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,993,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,448. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

