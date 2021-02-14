Critical Analysis: Charter Oak Bank (OTCMKTS:CHOB) & KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Charter Oak Bank (OTCMKTS:CHOB) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Charter Oak Bank alerts:

Charter Oak Bank has a beta of -8.29, indicating that its stock price is 929% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.0% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Charter Oak Bank and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charter Oak Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 3 11 6 0 2.15

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $20.61, indicating a potential upside of 8.08%. Given KeyCorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Charter Oak Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Charter Oak Bank and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charter Oak Bank N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp 16.38% 7.87% 0.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charter Oak Bank and KeyCorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charter Oak Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A KeyCorp $7.69 billion 2.42 $1.72 billion $1.80 10.59

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Oak Bank.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Charter Oak Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charter Oak Bank

As of February 19, 2011, Charter Oak Bank was acquired by Bank of Marin. Charter Oak Bank offers banking services in the United States. The bank's services include deposit accounts, including business accounts, consumer accounts, and money market accounts; and loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, consumer loans, and loans for construction, real estate, wineries, and vineyards. It also offers online banking services. Charter Oak Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Napa, California.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services, as well as purchases retail auto sales contracts through a network of auto dealership. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through 1,098 retail banking branches and 1,420 ATMs in 15 states, as well as additional offices, online and mobile banking capabilities, and a telephone banking call center. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Oak Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Oak Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.