Credits (CS) Trading 182.6% Higher This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded up 182.6% against the dollar. Credits has a total market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $609,398.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.