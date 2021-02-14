Credit Suisse Group Trims Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Target Price to GBX 350

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MCRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 426.43 ($5.57).

Shares of MCRO stock opened at GBX 466.50 ($6.09) on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827.30 ($10.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 431.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L)’s payout ratio is -0.35%.

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

