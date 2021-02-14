Credit Suisse Group Increases TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target to $89.00

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFII. Bank of America raised TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.87.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $81.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

