Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Old Republic International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $19.81 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORI. TheStreet raised shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

