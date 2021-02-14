Creative Planning Purchases 6,373 Shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 53.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,608 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MEN opened at $12.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

