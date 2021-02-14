Creative Planning Lowers Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 117,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 302.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 76,225 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $38.66 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.56.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

