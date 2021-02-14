Creative Planning Increases Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSYS. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,541,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after purchasing an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,874,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

