Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 14,045 iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.