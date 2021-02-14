Creative Planning Acquires 484 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cree were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,650,908 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Cree by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,423,376 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $90,726,000 after acquiring an additional 157,989 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Cree by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 394,088 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cree by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,383 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $123.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

