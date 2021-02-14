Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 166.9% in January

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 166.9% from the January 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 233,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,150. The company has a market cap of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.11. Creatd has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

In related news, Director Mark Richard Patterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,425.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 99,686 shares of company stock worth $346,945 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

