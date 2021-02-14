Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 166.9% in January

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 166.9% from the January 14th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CRTD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.25. 233,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,150. The company has a market cap of $45.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.11. Creatd has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.35% of the company’s stock.
Creatd Company Profile
Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.
