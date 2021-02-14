Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s (CWK) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) (LON:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick plc (CWK.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,782 ($49.41).

CWK opened at GBX 3,556 ($46.46) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,502.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,551.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,688 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,126 ($53.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a GBX 18.70 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cranswick plc (CWK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

About Cranswick plc (CWK.L)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

