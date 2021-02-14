Craig Hallum Boosts Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $58.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.60.

Trimble stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $75.70. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average is $57.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $354,471.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,600.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

