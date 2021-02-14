Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 255,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,682. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

