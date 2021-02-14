Cowen Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $58.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 85,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

