CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.56 Per Share

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.63.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

