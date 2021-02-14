CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Gap Down to $5.91

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $5.30. CooTek (Cayman) shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 6,077 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $350.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%. The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

