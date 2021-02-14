Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.56

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 13496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLRS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

