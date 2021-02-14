Contrasting The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

27.2% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.34% 1.21% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus target price of $50.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty SiriusXM Group is more favorable than The Liberty Braves Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A The Liberty SiriusXM Group $7.79 billion 1.90 $106.00 million $1.53 28.48

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It aslo offers connected vehicle services; and Travel Link, a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming discovery platform. Additionally, it provides ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Further, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers, retailers, and its website. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 35 million subscribers through Sirius XM and 6.2 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

