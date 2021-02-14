Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.40

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.40 and traded as low as $65.37. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.69, with a volume of 7,128,309 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $466,722,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,588,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7,101.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,110,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,556 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,348,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5,992.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,024,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,586 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

