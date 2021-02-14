Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,561.43

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,561.43 and traded as high as $1,624.99. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,613.99, with a volume of 19,133 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CSU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1,550.00 price target on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,624.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,561.43.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.