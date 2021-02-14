Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $241.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.84. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.