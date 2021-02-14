CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Energy Inc. is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates productive longwall mining operations primarily in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc. is based in CANONSBURG, Pa. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.94.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.82). CONSOL Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

