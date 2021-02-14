ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,170,000 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the January 14th total of 49,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $47.16 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.