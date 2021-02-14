Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CMP opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.43. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

