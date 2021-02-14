Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPGY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,400.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25 and a beta of 1.08. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

