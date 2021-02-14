Comparing Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 11.31% 16.60% 8.89% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

86.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Xperi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $404.09 million 16.32 $43.49 million $0.45 107.64 Xperi $280.07 million 7.93 -$62.53 million $2.56 8.21

Lattice Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 1 8 0 2.89 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential downside of 20.08%. Xperi has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.07%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Lattice Semiconductor.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile devices, set-top-boxes, UHD TVs, home theater systems, PCs, projectors, and monitors; and various software tools, such as Lattice Diamond design software, radiant software, iCEcube2 design software, ispLEVER classic software, neural network compiler, LatticeMico system development tools, PAC-designer, programmer and deployment tools, and ORCAstra, a PC-based graphical user interface. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. It sells its products directly to end customers, and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.