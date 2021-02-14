Comparing Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Private Financial $409.99 million 2.78 $80.03 million $0.96 14.44 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.38 $98.74 million $2.01 16.82

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boston Private Financial. Boston Private Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Boston Private Financial has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Boston Private Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Private Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boston Private Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.13, suggesting a potential downside of 41.38%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.37%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Boston Private Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Private Financial and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Private Financial 11.43% 4.89% 0.45% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Boston Private Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Boston Private Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include loans to individuals, such as residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans on investment or vacation properties, unsecured and secured personal lines of credits, home equity loans, and overdraft protection; and loans to businesses consisting of commercial and mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing, community lending programs, and construction and land loans. In addition, the company provides wealth management solutions comprising planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services to individuals, families, institutions, and nonprofit institutions. It operates offices in Boston, Miami, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Florida. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

