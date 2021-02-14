Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 96.05%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

