Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS CEFC opened at $9.55 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.46.
About Commercial National Financial
Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.