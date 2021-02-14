Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEFC opened at $9.55 on Friday. Commercial National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.