Comerica Bank Sells 3,311 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin M. Macke sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $63,240.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,608.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,788 shares of company stock worth $1,737,061. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Bank of America upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.26. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $79.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.65%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

